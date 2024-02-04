Chelsea men’s squad disastrous campaign doesn’t translate to the women’s team, who have been crushing competitors at the start of the year. They need a single point today against Everton to take back first place in the Women’s Super League table. And yet anyone following them will expect the Blues to push for — and score! — goals until the final whistle, no matter what happens.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Hampton | Lawrence, Björn, Carter, Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert (c) | Kaneryd, James, Reiten | Ramírez

Substitutes from: Musovic, Fishel, Ingle, Nüsken, Kirby, Périsset, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Everton starting eleven:

Brosnan | Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Bennison, Piemonte, Payne, Finnigan (c), Kühl, Galli, Madsen, Stevenik

Substitutes from: Hart, Dale, Snoeijs, Olesen, Bissell, Hope, Wilding

Date / Time: Sunday, February 4, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Referee: Emily Heaslip

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Let’s do this!