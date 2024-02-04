 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Everton FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea men’s squad disastrous campaign doesn’t translate to the women’s team, who have been crushing competitors at the start of the year. They need a single point today against Everton to take back first place in the Women’s Super League table. And yet anyone following them will expect the Blues to push for — and score! — goals until the final whistle, no matter what happens.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Björn, Carter, Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert (c) | Kaneryd, James, Reiten | Ramírez

Substitutes from: Musovic, Fishel, Ingle, Nüsken, Kirby, Périsset, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Everton starting eleven:
Brosnan | Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Bennison, Piemonte, Payne, Finnigan (c), Kühl, Galli, Madsen, Stevenik

Substitutes from: Hart, Dale, Snoeijs, Olesen, Bissell, Hope, Wilding

Date / Time: Sunday, February 4, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK
Referee: Emily Heaslip

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Let’s do this!

