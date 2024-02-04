Chelsea 2-4 Wolves, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

The teams traded early chances in the first five minutes, with Petrovic making a couple stops and then Nkunku just barely missing at the other end.

Things settled down a bit after that start, with Chelsea maintaining most of the possession but Wolves carrying the larger threat on counters and turnovers.

But it looked like we might be in for a good day when Caicedo found Palmer with a glorious angled through-ball, and Palmer made no mistake, finishing with his right foot into the bottom left corner.

Chelsea’s lead lasted barely two minutes however, after Caicedo got caught on the ball at the halfway line, and Cunha got lucky when his shot took a massive deflection off Thiago Silva.

Chelsea huffed and puffed to restore our advantage, but it would be Wolves to score next, via another deflection, this time off Axel Disasi, who got credited with the own goal as well. That may have been lucky for them, but the play leading to the chance was excellent and it made mincemeat of our defending.

Chelsea began the second half much more brightly, but neither Sterling nor Palmer could produce the requisite quality to finish the chances created.

And then Wolves hit on the counter once again, and this time they didn’t need a deflection as Cunha blasted the ball beyond Petrovic.

We would waste a couple more excellent chances, but the game had been well lost by then.

Our misery would be complete with Cunha completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot. Thiago Silva’s header from a Mudryk corner was little more than consolation after that — though we still had time to miss a couple glorious opportunities in the ten minutes of time added-on.

Carefree.

Couple changes from midweek, with Nkunku and Gusto fit to be in from the start

Jackson makes his return, but gets only a couple minutes alongside Nkunku

Chelsea drop into the bottom half of the table once again, with Wolves moving up to 10th

10-match home unbeaten run over; back-to-back defeats in the league with eight goals given up

Next up: FA Cup replay against Aston Villa, away

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: