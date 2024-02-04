Chelsea vs. Wolves, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Home sweet home! Chelsea put our ten-match unbeaten streak at Stamford Bridge on the line today as we welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are never not tricky and challenging opposition. At the bare minimum, we need to see improvement from Wednesday’s horror-show.
Pochettino has made a couple key changes, with Nkunku and Gusto getting the start. The only difference from our “preferred” lineup is Sterling ahead of Nico Jackson, who’s only on the bench.
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Petrović | Chilwell (c), Silva, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer | Nkunku
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Bergström, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Mudryk, Jackson
Wolves starting lineup (3-4-3):
Sá | Toti, Dawson, Kilman (c) | Aït-Nouri, Gomes, M.Lemina, Semedo | Cunha, Neto, Sarabia
Substitutes from: Bentley, Doherty, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Doyle, Bellegarde, Griffiths, Chirewa, Fraser
Date / Time: Sunday, February 4, 2024, 14.00 GMT; 9am EST; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Tim Robinson (on pitch); Simon Hooper (VAR)
On TV: none (UK); USA, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
