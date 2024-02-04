Chelsea produced one of our worst performances of the season earlier this week in the 4-1 defeat at Anfield, and surely that will result in some lineup changes today, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As far as the WAGNH Community’s concerned, two of those who thus should pay the proverbial price are Raheem Sterling (46%) and Benoît Badiashile (46%), though neither lose out by too much to Conor Gallagher (49%), who just squeaks in to the starting eleven.

For full transparency, I did have to call an audible here, as I had forgotten to include Malo Gusto on the voting form. While he did garner quite a few write-in votes, he also collected an impressive 94% of the votes after he was added to the ballot, so we’re going to roll with that number.

The other noteworthy outcome from the voting is both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson getting picked to start, which is something we’ve gotten to see very, very rarely this season (due to injuries and such). Let’s hope we can manifest that now.

4-2-3-1 (68%)

Petrović (99%) | Chilwell (94%), Silav (89%), Disasi (94%), Gusto (94%) | Enzo (85%), Caicedo (89%) | Nkunku (80%), Gallagher (49%), Palmer (94%) | Jackson (72%)

Alfie Gilchrist (45%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (38%) just miss out but Noni Madueke (15%) and Mykhailo Mudryk (13%) have some work to do to get back into favor. Cesare Casadei isn’t far behind those two, with a respectable 11%.