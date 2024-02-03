WATCH: David Datro Fofana brace keys Burnley comeback in 2-2 draw against Fulham

David Datro Fofana didn’t waste any time making an impact at Turf Moor, with a brace on Saturday leading Burnley two-goal comeback against Fulham.

Fofana was introduced off the bench in the 63rd minute, with the home side trailing 2-0. Less than ten minutes later, he was already celebrating, finishing off a cross from Lorenz Assignon that floated over the goalkeeper and found the Chelsea loanee all alone at the far post, where he made no mistake.

David Datro Fofana easy settling into Burnley squad. With hisfir goal against Fulham . pic.twitter.com/XnxcFHjKiT — Joseph (@JosephNgaya2) February 3, 2024

The 21-year-old completed Burnley’s comeback just as the clocked ticked past 90 minutes, this time crashing the near post and bundling in a good ball in from Wilson Odobert. One far post, one near post, making the correct run both times and producing the requisite finish. It’s not so hard now, is it?

(Armando Broja played the final quarter of an hour for Fulham; he did not score.)

David Datro Fofana is the hero for Burnley! His second goal of the night levels it at Turf Moor! pic.twitter.com/T067zvXL9Z — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 3, 2024

Fofana has made two substitute appearances for Burnley since joining them on loan the other week, and has had a hand in all their goals during that span. He set up the consolation against Manchester City on Wednesday, and has followed that up with today’s brace. That’s already matched his goal contributions for Union Berlin from the first half of the season!

Hopefully it continues.