Chelsea vs. Wolves, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After our latest horrendous showing on the road, we return home to the friendly confines of Fortress Stamford Bridge, where we’ve gone ten in a row unbeaten, with four wins on the bounce in Premier League games.

To make things even better, Nicolas Jackson’s back from the Africa Cup of Nations and both Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto have returened to full fitness (though match fitness is still a concern, especially in Nkunku’s case).

In less positive news, Levi Colwill is set to miss a third game in a row, while the rest of the long-term-injured bunch remain injured: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Roméo Lavia, Robert Sánchez, Lesley Ugochuwku, and Trevoh Chalobah still as well.

And yet, that’s a shorter list than we’ve had for most of the season (and prior seasons)!

Time to put Wednesday behind us. Choose wisely.

