Pochettino happy with Chelsea character in ‘needed’ but less than convincing win over Leeds United in the FA Cup

It may not have been pretty, it may not have been convincing, it may have been far too dramatic. But we got the win. And at the end of the day, that’s all that matters ... especially in a single-elimination cup match.

Chelsea were smarting from Sunday’s defeat. Leeds United were flying high, unbeaten in twelve. Sure, they were from a lower division, but only about half a table down. Both sides rotated, for various reasons. All the pressure was on Chelsea. None of the pressure was on Leeds.

And then we gifted them a goal inside of ten minutes.

If Chelsea had crumbled from there, it would’ve been the least surprising outcome.

But we didn’t.

We fought back.

We even took the lead!

And then we had yet another one of those infuriating 180 degree turns. It happened on Sunday between regulation and extra-time. It happened again, this time between the first and second halves. It’s happened far too often throughout the season. The football gods flipped the proverbial coin, and it landed on ‘madness’ once again.

Leeds United pretty much dominated play in the second half, eventually equalizing, while we provided very little tangible threat despite getting a fair few counter-attacking opportunities.

Thankfully, Conor Gallagher this time did not miss with a chance to win it late on.

Job done.

We move.

Maybe not a game for deep analysis or reflection. File it away and focus on the clear path we now have into the semifinals of this competition.

“We needed this result. It wasn’t a great performance. Of course, we created too little because it’s a team full of confidence. Very, very, very strong team. They are doing fantastic in the Championship. “And of course it was tough for us. When you concede after a few minutes but I think the character we showed after this situation, I think it is a thing to learn from the team. Of course, in the end, so happy because we avoided extra-time, we scored right at the end and we are in the quarter-finals, that was our objective. “It’s always tough when you lose a final on Sunday and 72 hours or less time to recover. It’s difficult. But the effort was massive again today and I want to say thank you to the players because it was a massive effort.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Onwards!