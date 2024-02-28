Chelsea to play Leicester City in FA Cup quarterfinals

The draw for the FA Cup quarterfinals was held just minutes prior to kick-off in the FA Cup fifth round between Chelsea and Leeds United, but all that was academic until the outcome of the game was determined.

Thankfully, Conor Gallagher popped up in the final minute of regulation to save us from further drama and angst, and thus set us up against Leicester City in the quarterfinals. Leicester are the only team better than Leeds United in the second division.

Chelsea’s statistically unlikely streak of home cup ties does continue, with yet another match at Stamford Bridge. Every single Carabao Cup and FA Cup match we’ve had this season, except for the replay at Aston Villa and the League Cup final itself which have to be held in those locations, has been at the Bridge.

So hopefully our good luck in winning those games continues as well. The quarterfinal rounds will take place the weekend of March 16. Our game is certainly not the main event, but that’s perfectly fine.

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw in full: