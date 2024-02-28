Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United, FA Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea made the worst start possible to the game, especially after the way the League Cup final ended, as we gifted a goal to Leeds United inside of the first ten minutes with a bit of calamitous passing at the back.

But the Blues responded well to that setback, with Nicolas Jackson getting us back on level terms by finishing off an excellent passing sequence with a tight-angle shot between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Chelsea remained in control and just past the half-hour mark got a second, this time Misha Mudryk providing the Hazard-esque angled finish into the bottom corner from Raheem Sterling’s cutback.

Leeds finished the half on the front-foot, but their best opportunities all came from poor giveaways or passes from our side.

Unfortunately that trend continued in Leeds’ favor after the break, and they took control of the game, with Chelsea reduced to playing on the break. We did have several decent opportunities in this way, but wasted them all without ever really threatening. And eventually, a breakdown in central defense allowed an easy equalizer for young Joseph on a simple cross on the hour-mark.

Chelsea rang the changes but were not really able to change the flow of the game drastically.

But just when it looked like we might have to deal with extra-time once again, Enzo found some reserves of power to drive forward, find Gallagher at the top of the box, who, unlike on Sunday, this time produced the clinical game-winning finish after a lovely turn.

Carefree.

Five changes from Sunday, including in goal and with Gilchrist deployed at left back and Mudryk and Madueke both getting starts — along with Chalobah making his first start of the season!

Jackson now up to 10 goals in all competitions for the season

Assists for Caicedo, Sterling, and Captain Enzo!

Leicester City at home in the quarterfinals.

Next up: Brentford away on Saturday 3pm

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: