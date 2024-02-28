Chelsea vs. Leeds United, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Time to switch gears and renew our focus as Leeds United roll into town for an FA Cup fifth round match at Stamford Bridge. This is an iconic matchup in this competition that hasn’t been since the famous final in 1970, so there will be plenty of attention and emotion in this one — even beyond our most immediate concerns.

Mauricio Pochettino makes several changes including potentially a formation tweak (as per the official lineup tweet), plus a return for Robert Sánchez between the sticks. Tons of youth on the bench, including some fresh faces.

Plenty of rotation from the visitors as well, though Ethan Ampadu, as usual, starts.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Gilchrist, Chalobah, Disasi, Gusto| Enzo (c), Caicedo | Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrovic, Colwill, Murray-Campbell, Chilwell, Samuels-Smith, Harrison, Tauriainen, Gallagher, Palmer

Leeds United starting XI:

Meslier | Roberts, Firpo, Rodon, Cooper, Ampadu (c), Gray, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph

Substitutes from: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Byram, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1am IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Graham Scott (VAR)

On TV: ITV 4 (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ITVX (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!