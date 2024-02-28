Pochettino takes issue with unfair criticisms after League Cup final

Chelsea’s defeat in Sunday’s League Cup final felt like a massive missed opportunity. We may have been playing the league-leaders, but they were under-strength due to injuries and would end the match with three teenagers from their Academy playing non-token minutes.

They were there for the taking, and we let them off the hook.

Chelsea’s extra-time efforts were especially disappointing, with the whole team seemingly switching off after we failed to make several guilt-edged opportunities count late on in regulation. When it was suggested to Mauricio Pochettino in the post-match press conference that it looked like we were playing for penalties, he didn’t disagree.

“The players feel the disappointment because we were so close to winning the game after 90 minutes and we feel a little bit to lose our energy. “Some players like Gallagher and Chilly start to feel really, really tired and maybe use different players to go with and help. We need to change Gallagher after five minutes and then in the start of the second 15 minutes, I think Chilwell. The team started to feel that maybe the penalties will be good for us. “But we cannot blame, we cannot say nothing. I think the effort was massive. I am happy with the effort. It’s about to keep believing in that. We didn’t get the reward we wanted, but now we keep moving.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Without proper context on social media, and without proper thought on broadcast coverage, this was then blown up to mean that Pochettino instructed the players to start playing for penalties right away in extra-time — even though he literally made two attacking substitutions in the 90th and 95th minutes.

Now, the players switching off so drastically is in some part on the coaches — especially as we’ve seen such drastic shifts across half-times far too frequently all season — but the suggestion that Poch wanted penalties right away is probably well wide of the mark. He himself vehemently disagrees as well.

“We wanted to go for the game. We put Nkunku, we put Mudryk and Noni Madueke on. We refreshed our attack and ready to go, progressive, with pace, with the capacity to score goals. We didn’t change offensive players for defensive players. “[...] Also, I want to clarify because sometimes people take my words and use it not in the right context. I said, when you were asking me in the press conference, maybe the player when they start to feel they lose the energy because we were tired and then you think not to lose the game and go to the penalties. “I said that but we never said for the team to go for the penalties. Come on. We are brave people. We are a brave team. We are always going to try and win after 90 minutes or after extra-time. That is not to use this word because I said ‘maybe, maybe’. But after the extra-time, and after the half-time of extra-time, we were saying, ‘Come on, we need to go, go’. That is why we put offensive players to try and win the game. “That did not happen and that is why now we need to accept [but] I think we were close. [...] If we analyse the 90 minutes, I think we are the better team. Of course, we feel disappointment but that is the analysis.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

The other thing that’s been bugging Pochettino since Sunday was Gary Neville calling the team “blue billion-pound bottle jobs” on Sky Sports. Neville already walked back this Twitter-level comment, but of course the damage is already done and this line is out there, unkillable in the football consciousness — just like when he called David Luiz a ten-year-old playing on a Playstation, or when he splooged all over his microphone as Fernando Torres scored against Barcelona.

Gary Neville labels Chelsea “blue, billion-pound bottlejobs” and he’s right, they blew it #cfc https://t.co/aJ4ThyI7Fp — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 25, 2024

Neville wasn’t wholly wrong, but he was unnecessarily cruel. Jürgen Klopp didn’t like it either, even as he enjoyed that victory as much as anyone.

“I understand that people have to talk about it, but I was in the other seat as well, losing a final. And people say a lot of things about you that you don’t like to hear. In my case, some of them were true, some were not true, just guessing what might have happened. “I’m the one who knows what it’s like to lose five or six finals in a row. I can imagine how it was for Chelsea, everybody tells you, ‘By the way, you lost the last five and that’s a new record’ – it’s not nice I really felt for them. “They didn’t deserve to get all the blame [because] they played a really good football game, in a final where nobody plays their absolute best football. You just have to beat the opponent, and that’s what we did. That’s why this ‘bottling’ thing is really not mine. I really don’t understand it. “They wanted it badly and didn’t get it, and I saw in the faces of the players and Poch after the game that it felt horrible. I don’t think anybody deserves these kind of feelings but in finals it is like that, that one feels like that and the other one is happier. Tricky, but it is the world we are living in.” -Jürgen Klopp; source: F365

Tricky indeed. And there’s an important line here, about ensuring a division between the game and the people who cover the game — we don’t want client journalism or punditry — but hot takes don’t help anyone playing or watching the game. Analysis and reason has long been replaced by opinion and narrative. That may add to the drama, but not quite enough to elevate it beyond just a shallow, stinky cesspool.

The way Pochettino sees it, it also creates an environment of unrealistic expectations. That may sound like loser-talk, but he’s probably not wrong.

“We cannot go more far away from a game of football. We need to talk about what we are seeing from the game. As always, I respect the opinion of every single pundit and of course you [journalists] when you comment on what you are seeing from the game. Then Gary [Neville], I have a very good relationship with him. But that does not mean sometimes it can’t be unfair under my opinion. In this case, I do not think it is fair, the comment, but of course he tried to yesterday to make a little bit soft the comment. “[Let’s] talk about football and the rest is put in another place. Keep going because I think the team is doing well in the last four games. Of course we are so disappointed. At Chelsea it is about to win but this project is about to win. “Liverpool, I think, spent four years and Klopp didn’t win a title and he was given the support by the club and to keep going, changing players, changing the way to play. Now, they are getting what they deserve because of that. “For us, after seven months, eight months, to get to the final is a massive achievement in this project because we cannot say nothing different. It was the objective to be in the final, okay, we feel the pain because when you arrive to the final it is about to win, but we were there. “Too many young players sometimes I think showed that it was their first final. They had 90, 120 minutes and they know now what it is like to play a final in front of 90,000 people and you can see the team was in the first 15 or 20 minutes was a little bit nervous. It is always pressure to play in a final. But now I think these players are going to be much better.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Let’s hope so!