After an emotionally and physically draining 120 minutes against Liverpool on Sunday evening, we surely would love to rotate the squad for this midweek FA Cup tie against lower league opposition.

But, unfortunately, any potential squad rotation is hampered by our continuing injury problems as well as Leeds coming in red hot. This will not be easy.

So the WAGNH Community have made just one alteration from the weekend, replacing Raheem Sterling (32%), our lowest rated starter, with Nonin Madueke. The rest of the team is exactly as set out by Mauricio Pochettino in the League Cup final.

4-2-3-1 (63%)

Petrović (81%) | Chilwell (80%), Colwill (94%), Disasi (79%), Gusto (76%) | Enzo (74%), Caicedo (79%) | Madueke (49%), Gallagher (74%), Palmer (75%) | Jackson (73%)

Christopher Nkunku leads the rest with 44%, though he’s since be ruled out. Mykhailo Mudryk (40%), Cesare Casadei (39%), Trevoh Chalobah (40%), and Alfie Gilchrist (39%) all just miss out. (Casadei’s actually ineligible, which I had forgotten about.)