Chelsea vs. Leeds United, FA Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea’s defeat in the League Cup final on Sunday felt like the final judgement and summation on this season, but as it turns out, we have at least fourteen more games left: thirteen in the league and at least this one (1) in the FA Cup.

The fifth round is up next, with famous foes Leeds United coming to the Bridge. Our newly hired culture consultant might have a few things to note about this fixture. Or we could just read this bit from our club historian, the incomparable Rick Glanvill.

How we respond to the emotional and physical pain on Sunday will set the tone for the rest of the season. Axel Disasi says it “might be the beginning of something new”. Or will it be just the same old, same old? We can always just play for penalties the rest of the way.

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1am IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Graham Scott (VAR)

Forecast: Rain

On TV: ITV 4 (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ITVX (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: Christopher Nkunku is back on the injured list and set to miss the next three-four weeks. Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Roméo Lavia, Benoît Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu also remain out. Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva are in partial training but presumably not quite fit for matchday duty yet.

Given the failure of Sunday night, this competition now represents our best remaining hope of qualifying for Europe next season. But at the very least, we must absolutely not lose to these guys.

Leeds United team news: One of the final acts of Thomas Tuchel’s time in charge of Chelsea was losing 3-0 at Elland Road, which would turn out to be almost exactly 10 per cent of Leeds’ total points haul for the entire season, as they dropped unceremoniously back down to the Championship. But it looks like they’re going to bounce right back up, and are in fact one of the most in-form teams in all the lands: they’ve yet to lose a game in 2024, winning 11 of 12 in all competitions — including a 3-1 win over league leaders Leicester City on Friday.

The wonderfully named Crysencio Summerville, in the midst of his breakout season at 22, leads the team in scoring with 16 in all competitions, with former Chelsea prospect Patrick Bamford among those chipping in to a well-rounded attack. Bamford and Summerville are both questionable however after picking up a couple knocks in their last game.

And speaking of ex-Blues, Ethan Ampadu (don’t let short hair fool you!) leads the team in minutes and appearances, having barely missed a minute, let alone a game all season. He switched to center back from defensive midfield at the start of the calendar year to cover for Pascal Struijk, also taking over the captain’s armband in the process.

In addition to Struijk and possibly both Bamford and Summerville, Leeds will be without attacking midfielder Georginio Rutter and backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Daniel James is a “slight” doubt while Sam Byram recently returned to training and could feature.

As long as they’re not forced to play with teenagers, right? We’re powerless against those.

Previously: This will be the first FA Cup match between Chelsea and Leeds United since the replay of the 1970 final.