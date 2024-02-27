Christopher Nkunku is back on the injury list, with even the ever-positive Mauricio Pochettino admitting that there is “no hope”. Yikes.

So it would appear that Nkunku has been trying to play through some sort of issue, which would explain his subpar and rather anonymous performances of late, including in Sunday’s League Cup final.

Now he’s being shut down for a month, at least.

“We need to see and evaluate every day but he’s out for three or four weeks. We hope no more. “It’s difficult for him. We watched him when he arrived in pre-season. He was flying on the training pitch until he got injured. Now it is nearly eight months and he has been involved again but he is not the same player as before. “We have in our head the amazing Nkunku from pre-season but it is not the same player because of the circumstances. That’s why it is sometimes unfair when we judge.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Evening Standard

Let’s make sure this time Nkunku’s properly recovered and ready to go for next season.