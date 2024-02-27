 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How should Chelsea line up against Leeds United in the FA Cup?

Chelsea vs. Leeds United, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There isn’t too much time to wallow in self-pity over Sunday, with Chelsea back in action on Wednesday night. And it could be quite the contest indeed, with Leeds United paying a rare visit to Stamford Bridge, and in the competition that made clashes between these two most famous.

Leeds have also yet to lose a game in 2024 — 11 wins, 1 draw across all competitions — and they’re flying high in the Championship, currently second, six points behind first with twelve to go, and on course for automatic promotion.

So we definitely won’t be able to afford to feel sorry for ourselves. The season’s far from over, even if the great opportunity for silverware in the League Cup is gone.

Given the short turnaround, it’s unlikely that any of our injured make enough progress in their recoveries to be available, but we should still have the requisite depth to handle this game. Should...

Choose wisely!

(Live results)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History