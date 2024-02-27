Chelsea vs. Leeds United, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

There isn’t too much time to wallow in self-pity over Sunday, with Chelsea back in action on Wednesday night. And it could be quite the contest indeed, with Leeds United paying a rare visit to Stamford Bridge, and in the competition that made clashes between these two most famous.

Leeds have also yet to lose a game in 2024 — 11 wins, 1 draw across all competitions — and they’re flying high in the Championship, currently second, six points behind first with twelve to go, and on course for automatic promotion.

So we definitely won’t be able to afford to feel sorry for ourselves. The season’s far from over, even if the great opportunity for silverware in the League Cup is gone.

Given the short turnaround, it’s unlikely that any of our injured make enough progress in their recoveries to be available, but we should still have the requisite depth to handle this game. Should...

