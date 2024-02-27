Owen Eastwood is a self-styled “Performance Coach”, who has worked with a fairly wide range of clients over the years, including the England national football team, the European Ryder Cup Team, the Command Group of NATO, and the Royal Ballet School.

His next project, which apparently is already underway, is to help Chelsea Football Club “intertwin[e] its rich history with the very essence of its present and future”.

If that hasn’t made your eyes glaze over yet, don’t worry, there’s plenty more big consulting energy where that came from.

As per BNN, we’re “embarking on an ambitious project designed to weave the club’s illustrious past into the fabric of Stamford Bridge and the Cobham training grounds”. But that’s “not just about glorifying former triumphs; it’s about forging a stronger, more unified identity that leverages diversity as a competitive advantage”.

Basically, we’re teaching all the new boys about Chelsea culture and history, which like that cringey bit on first day orientation at your new job that you wish you could skip. But hey, there’s a narrative out there of our club “Culture”, whatever that stands for, going extinct in recent years, so perhaps we can rediscover it like future spaceman anthropologists and learn about what life was really like for our ancestors.

Eastwood did something similar with the England national team not long ago, where he worked with Bryce Kavanagh, our recently hired Head of Performance. The project there involved what they called “legacy numbers”: intended to “show the players their place in the pantheon of England internationals”. It meant knowing who wore your shirt before you, being assigned a number of a predecessor, even going to the extent of writing letters to them, and so on. (Plenty more detail here, if you’re interested.) That sounds absolutely horrendous to me personally, but apparently it was “well received” by the England players. Whatever works I guess!

It’s unclear what exactly the Chelsea project will entail, but Eastwood does have pretty clear ideas about how culture is defined and cultivated in an organization.

“Eastwood believes responsibility for culture must sit at the top of sporting organisations. He argues that boards should be setting the ‘cultural blueprint’ for their sporting environments, not leaving it up to the whims of the latest head coach.” -source: The Guardian

Maybe it’s the board who need some cultural (re)training then!

Either way, hopefully Eastwood works out better than the “winning consultant” we hired right around this time last year...