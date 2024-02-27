Chelsea 0-1 (a.e.t.) Liverpool, Player Ratings: Ten-save Petrović, and ten others

1. ĐORDĐE PETROVIĆ (7.7)

Last time we played Liverpool, a few weeks prior, Petrović was peppered with a record 13 shots on target, with a post-shot xG total of 3.7. His nine saves included a Save of the Month nominee.

It was an equally strong performance from the 24-year-old in this one, this time making a League Cup final-record* ten (10!) saves on a post-shot xG of around 2.0. It was unfortunate that the one shot he could not get to would make the ultimate difference. (He took an unfortunate step in the other direction, closer to the near post to where the corner was flighted, which made it physically impossible to recover the other way quickly enough.)

Petrović continues to be steady, solid, consistent, and blunder-free. And chances are he’s only just getting started, too.

*the graphic, which I now cannot find, said these records have been kept since 2005

2. MALO GUSTO (6.6)

Malo made it very clear how invested he was in this final, and early on, the 20-year-old’s nerves were showing a bit. But he settled down and once again was a key player at both ends of the pitch — perhaps a bit too quick to go to ground in a tackle, which might come back to bite him eventually.

After the game, Gusto also posted one of the more heartfelt social media reactions from the squad. This wasn’t just your token post-match reflection and promise to do better, etc.

“You’re never prepared for these moments. You prepare for the game, give everything you have and even more, get over every type of physical pain to keep pushing, but that feeling really is something else. These are the moments when you learn the greatest lessons. Thank you for the support, the presence, the messages, we see you and we’re in this together, all of us. In victory or in defeat, one thing that doesn’t move is my pride to be a Blue” -Malo Gusto; source: Instagram

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (6.5)

Another strong overall performance in his usual style, and came as close as one can just about get to scoring without actually scoring.

A game of inches, this football sometimes...

Connor Gallagher's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



87% pass accuracy

10/17 duels won (most)

4 crosses

3 chance created (joint-most)

3 shots

2 big chances missed

1 post hit



Chelsea's engine room. pic.twitter.com/OzmFjJ0yqP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 25, 2024

vs. LIVERPOOL (LC, N, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Petrović (7.7)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gusto (6.6), Gallager (6.5), Palmer (6.3), Colwill (6.3), Chilwell (6.1), Caicedo (6.0)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Disasi (5.7), Jackson (5.5), Enzo (5.5)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Nkunku (4.9, sub), Chalobah (4.7, sub), Sterling (4.6), Madueke (4.4, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mudryk (3.8, sub)

OVERALL