For nearly its entire two-hour running time, last night’s League Cup final at Wembley featured a fairly impressive goalkeeping duel between Đorđe Petrović and Caoimhín Kelleher — with both Chelsea and Liverpool generating an xG of around 2.0 but not able to find the back of the net until Virgil Van Dijk’s header from a corner very late on in extra-time.

Petrović, who at 24 is actually a year younger than Kelleher, finished with no fewer than ten saves, one more even than in last month’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield, which was already an award-nominated performance.

But personal heroics aside, the night was obviously a rather sour one for him and the rest of the Blues. It was a stinging defeat against the league-leaders who were missing several key players and were playing with three teenagers by the end. Before the game, it seemed like this was Liverpool’s final to lose. Instead, it would go down as one we failed to win, quite miserably indeed.

That narrative may be a limited reflection of the contest as a whole, as narratives tend to be, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely wrong. We certainly should be looking at last night as a massive opportunity for some much-needed silverware missed.

Now all we can do is use the pain of this defeat to do better next time — certainly not the sports clichés we had hoped to be espousing today! — and ensure that there is indeed a next time as well.

“The feeling is very painful. [We] must use this feeling because this is a new generation and we want to keep the success of this club. “We are not happy and it hurts. We left everything on the pitch. The team put in a lot of effort and we had a lot of opportunities, we hit the post, and we had chances to maybe kill the game but we couldn’t do it. Then we concede the very goal late and that one detail changes everything as we don’t have time to stop them lifting the trophy. “Now we have to get our heads up and think about Wednesday against Leeds as that is an important game for us in the FA Cup.” -Đorđe Petrović; source: Chelsea FC

It may have felt like it yesterday, but the season’s far from over.