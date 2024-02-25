This one’s going to sting for a while

In the end, it was a game, a cup final, decided by the tiniest of margins, but of course that has never stopped anyone from making, or jumping to, sweeping conclusions. (Frankly, that part is all a bit tiring at this point, so I’m taking a break from “social” media and will just keep plugging away at my tiny little soapbox here. But, this isn’t about me.)

We’ve now lost six domestic finals in a row, which is as shocking as it is incomprehensible. You’d think just by the law of averages we’d nick one. Alas.

The last three of those have now all been against Liverpool, which makes it extra annoying. At least this time, we were spared the heartbreak of penalties. Virgil Van Dijk’s header right near the end of extra time was the first goal these two sides managed in those finals in roughly six (6!) hours of football. The combined xG meanwhile in those finals is somewhere well north of 10 (ten).

These are margins smaller than the offside on Nicolas Jackson that ruled out Raheem Sterling’s goal. (Sidenote: the technology in use still does not have the resolution to make such millimeter-accurate calls, and still we carry on with this silliness.) Or the margins that kept out Conor Gallagher’s flick. Or the margins that saw both goalkeepers pull off some rather impressive stops.

Such small margins only make defeat even hard to take, for any and all involved, including the head coach.

“We created, I don’t know, four, five or six big chances and we didn’t score. And in a game like today, a final, to score first maybe will be a big advantage. Then we conceded in the last minute and it was difficult to react. Yes, finals are finals, it’s about to win, it’s not about to talk too much and go back.” “[We] play for a trophy and we didn’t get. [...] Nothing you can tell me can make me feel better. [...] The effort was massive. I am happy with the effort. It’s about to keep believing in that. We didn’t get the reward we wanted, but now we keep moving.”

At the highest level, football matches are more often than not decided by such margins. The fact that we were able to compete for 90 minutes and feel upset that we could not make our chances count for what would’ve been a well earned victory shows that we’re in that highest level conversation. But the fact that we, once again, did not make those chances count shows that we’re still not where we need to be. It’s those small margins that separate the great from the good. We’re good. The work continues to be great.

Winning the League Cup would’ve been a symbolic, and much needed victory. The turnaround!

Losing the League Cup is a symbolic, and most unwelcome defeat. Another false dawn.

You can’t lose a final without reaching said final in the first place of course. Obviously, if you’re not first, you might as well be last, like Ricky Bobby said, but there is value inherent in the process and the journey that should not be ignored. We can use it, we can learn from it, we can build on it.

The work continues regardless.

“We need to work more, we need to do better things, we need to improve. To compete at this level against a team that is in the last six or seven years is competing for things. “[But] if we want to challenge a team like Liverpool, it’s not to be frustrated today because we didn’t get the trophy. It’s about to take the example to keep believing, that is the most important thing.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

This one’s going to sting and is going to sting for a while. We can only hope that we remember this feeling and do everything in our power to never experience it again. (And I don’t mean by never reaching another final, but by actually winning the next one.)