Chelsea 0-1 (a.e.t.) Liverpool, League Cup final: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea came in with plenty of confidence and all the right intentions, but it was still a rather nervy start from the Blues. Thankfully, Liverpool didn’t quite produce the quality needed to take advantage of our repeated giveaways, bad touches, and poor decisions in our own half and defensive third.

Then, against the run of play, we created a wonderful opportunity, which unfortunately neither Sterling, nor Palmer, nor Caicedo were able to finish off. The brief stoppage for Ryan Gravenberch’s unfortunate ankle injury that soon followed also seemed to help to get us finally settled and start playing with some quality.

And we did have the ball in the back of the net in the 32nd minute, with Sterling finishing off a Jackson pass, but Jackson would be ruled millimeters offside by technology that lacks the resolution to make such calls.

A couple more promising attacks would go to waste while at the other end, Gakpo would hit the post and Colwill would make a key block on Bradley to head into the half scoreless.

The second half picked up where the first left off as Enzo missed a brilliant chance while Petrović made a good save on an Elliott volley.

Liverpool then had the ball in the back of the net, with Van Dijk heading in a free kick, but VAR would intervene and call for a review. Endo, who was standing in an offside position when the kick was taken, got involved in the play by blocking off Colwill, who had been marking Van Dijk initially. A bit of a technicality, but ruled out correctly.

It was starting to look like one goal might win it, and Gallagher came close a few times, including a flick from a Palmer pass that hit the inside of the post and bounced back out, as well as a 1-v-1 against Kelleher, again from a Palmer pass, that the Liverpool goalkeeper saved.

Chelsea had multiple other excellent chances to finish the game, but they would all go begging and we would head into extra-time.

Liverpool, with more fresh legs, started the extra period the better of the two sides, with Petrović forced into action and Elliott missing an excellent chance by finding the side-netting only. Chelsea slowly raised our levels again, but we suddenly felt very tired and spent.

And that would eventually come back to bite us. After Petrović made a ridiculous save, not even he could do anything about some lax defending on a corner late on in extra time that would allow Van Dijk to head in Liverpool’s winner.

At least we avoided penalty heartbreak this time.

We have lost six straight domestic cup finals now.

Next up: Leeds United at home in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday

