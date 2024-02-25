Chelsea vs. Liverpool, League Cup: Live blog; highlights

All eyes on this.

Blue vs. Red.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool.

The WAGNH Community wanted to see an unchanged lineup from last weekend, and that’s precisely what Mauricio Pochettino has chosen as well. (UPDATE: though Jackson starts up top instead of on the left). Lots of youth on the bench, including a couple new names in Gee and Tauriainen. None of the questionable players on either side (Silva, Salah, Szoboszlai, Núñez) were passed fit.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrović | Chilwell (c), Colwill, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Sánchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Kelleher | Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Bradley | Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister | Díaz, Gakpo, Elliott

Substitutes from: Adrián, Gomez, Tsimikas, Clark, McConell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah, Nyomi

Date / Time: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Wembley, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); ESPN+ (USA); FanCode (India); DStv Now (NGA)

