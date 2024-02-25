 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, League Cup: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

All eyes on this.

Blue vs. Red.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool.

The WAGNH Community wanted to see an unchanged lineup from last weekend, and that’s precisely what Mauricio Pochettino has chosen as well. (UPDATE: though Jackson starts up top instead of on the left). Lots of youth on the bench, including a couple new names in Gee and Tauriainen. None of the questionable players on either side (Silva, Salah, Szoboszlai, Núñez) were passed fit.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Petrović | Chilwell (c), Colwill, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Sánchez, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gee, Gilchrist, Tauriainen, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):
Kelleher | Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Bradley | Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister | Díaz, Gakpo, Elliott

Substitutes from: Adrián, Gomez, Tsimikas, Clark, McConell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah, Nyomi

Date / Time: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST
Venue: Wembley, London
Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); ESPN+ (USA); FanCode (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History