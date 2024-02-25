All but two of the starting eleven as chosen by the people of WAGNH for Sunday’s League Cup final have managed to get 95% of the vote, or more.

The two outliers are Nicolas Jackson, who wasn’t too far off at 80%, and Raheem Sterling (67%), who beat out Christopher Nkunku (50%) for the final spot.

So that’s about as clear it gets for what we might consider our strongest available lineup at the moment, the same as started against Manchester City last weekend at the Etihad in fact — which presumably would again mean that Jackson would be deployed on the left wing and Palmer would be the nominal center forward.

4-2-3-1 (63%)

Petrović (96%) | Chilwell (99%), Colwill (96%), Disasi (99%), Gusto (99%) | Enzo (98%), Caicedo (95%) | Jackson (80%), Gallagher (95%), Sterling (67%) | Palmer (99%)

Other than Nkunku, no one among the reserves got over 5%, including Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah both collect 4%, the rest are even worse off than that.