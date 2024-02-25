Chelsea vs. Liverpool, League Cup final: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea versus Liverpool, cup final. We’ve got history.

For the fifth time in the last twenty years, and the third time in the last three seasons, these two teams meet in a domestic cup final. We’ve won two (2004-05 League Cup, 2011-12 FA Cup), they’ve won two as well (2021-22 League Cup and FA Cup). Both of their wins came on penalties.

Of course this modern competitive rivalry extends well beyond just finals. In fact, since 2004, we’ve played no fewer than twenty-one (21!) knockout games in domestic and European cups (including two-legged matchups). We’re tied, 8-to-8 in winning (or advancing on aggregate). Liverpool have the clear edge on penalties though, with four wins out of four contests.

But all that is ancient history.

The next chapter is written here.

Date / Time: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Wembley, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

Forecast: cold, rainy, breezy

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); ESPN+ (USA); FanCode (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: As ever, our injury list is extensive, though we are in a rare position where we’re probably less-worse off in this regard than our opponents.

While Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu remain out, others are getting close or at least trending in the right direction. Benoît Badiashile and Roméo Lavia are back out on the grass while Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva have rejoined the main group in at least partial capacity. Silva might even be fit enough for the matchday squad.

Also back healthy and fit now is Robert Sánchez, who started the season as our first-choice goalkeeper. In his absence, Đorđe Petrović has turned out to be a bit of a revelation, so presumably the job remains his until he does something that would cause him to lose it.

We come into this game with a three-match unbeaten run, all away from home, including an excellent win over Aston Villa and a most credible draw against Manchester City. If we can maintain this standard — and that’s not a small “if” by any means based on what we’ve seen this season overall — we can have a realistic chance for our first silverware in two years.

Liverpool team news: Jürgen Klopp’s goodbye tour swings into Wembley, and the trophy’s practically his to lose.

He will however have to contend with a fairly significant injury list, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker (of course it was Caoimhín Kelleher anyway who saved 11 penalties last time we did this), Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones all going down in recent weeks, joining longer-term absentees Thiago Alcântara, Joël Matip, and Stefan Bajčetić. Additionally, Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Darwin Núñez are all questionable and will be gametime decisions.

But the league leaders have shown their capacity to overcome injuries and absences throughout the season. In fact, they’ve lost just one (1) match in any domestic competition since mid-September and have won five of their last eight games in all competitions by three or more goals — including back-to-back 4-1 wins in their last two league games, matching the scoreline against us from a few weeks ago as well.

The Klopp Last Dance Narrative is strong, and it might take something quite dramatic to overcome it.

Previously: Speaking of quite dramatic, Chelsea’s Abramovich Era trophy-haul started almost exactly 19 years ago, in the 2004-05 League Cup final, when we beat Liverpool, 3-2. If you were alive for this one, you probably remember it like it was yesterday. Riise’s goal inside of 40 seconds. Stevie G’s own goal. Mourinho shushing the crowd. Extra-time. Didier Drogba starting his legend. Mateja Kežman scoring a goal!? What. A. Game.