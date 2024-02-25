Omari Hutchinson can’t stop scoring!

Omari Hutchinson’s most excellent form continued last night as he notched yet another goal for Ipswich Town, his second in just as many games and his fifth goal contribution in his last five games (three goals, two assists).

It’s a most impressive run of form from the 20-year-old, who’s now made 38 appearances in all competitions, and is starting to pick up more starts than substitutes bench minutes of late as well.

Hutchinson didn’t actually start this game, but he was called on early when winger Wes Burns was forced off with an injury in the 20th minute. The Chelsea loanee would play to the end from there, and would eventually get his goal in added-on time, to salt away Ipswich’s 3-1 victory over Birmingham City.

It was lovely composed finish from the youngster, for his fifth goal of the season (sixth in all competitions).

Omari Hutchinson with goal number 3 for Ipswich Town [3-1]pic.twitter.com/xhRNWdOhte — Blue Season News (@YourBlueSeason) February 24, 2024

Ipswich are currently level on points with Leeds United for second place in the Championship. If Hutchinson keeps up this form, he just might become a local legend, helping Ipswich return to the Premier League for the first time since 2002.