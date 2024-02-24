Nicolas Jackson learning to ignore the noise, focused on improving every day

If there is a stat to sum up Nicolas Jackson’s season so far, his first at Chelsea, is that he has as many yellow cards, nine, as goals in all competitions. The other telling stat is that only one player in the Premier League (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) has underperformed their (non-penalty) xG worse than Jackson: just 7 goals from 11.3 xG; and only two players (Alexander Isak and Chris Wood) are taking higher quality shots on average than Jackson.

We can of course use statistics to tell all sorts of stories (or lies, if you will), but in Jackson’s case, those generally match the narrative. They may not represent the totality of what he does on the pitch, but they do highlight the key areas where he needs to improve.

But it’s not like Jackson’s not aware of his shortcomings. Players tend to be their own harshest critics. But by his own admission, Jackson has not always handled those the best way. At age 22, he’s still learning in many ways. And slowly, he’s starting to focus on the right things.

“I was brought up to be challenged and don’t listen to other people and just do the thing that’s the most important, that’s playing for the team and make the team win, and being in a good relationship with the players and the coach and everybody.” “[But] When I first came [the criticism did bother me]. La Liga is not like this. So when I first came, a little bit. But now, after talking to the coach and realising the most important thing is us, I don’t care about these things anymore. [...] I’m just trying to improve every day and be where I want to be. [And] I’m very happy [at striker] and it’s my preferred position. It’s just a matter of understanding each other on the pitch and the goals will come, for sure.” -Nicolas Jackson; source: talkSport

Right focus, right thoughts, right actions. Hopefully the goals will come regularly as well.