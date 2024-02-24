It was less than a month ago that Chelsea went to Anfield, and got humbled 4-1, only to follow that up with an even more shocking defeat at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, again conceding four goals. It was the worst result and performance of the season, one of the worst we’ve seen at home in a long time, and the latest worthy entrant in our Hall of Shame.

One might assume that the only way was up from there, a dead cat bounce if nothing else, as our private equity investors might say during their day jobs.

But Chelsea seem to be doing a bit more than that. Having struggled away from home all season, we’ve gone unbeaten in the three games since, winning 3-1 back-to-back, against Aston Villa in the FA Cup and against Crystal Palace in the league, and then held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad last weekend. And we were certainly good value for that draw, playing with the sort of control and composure that we’ve lacked so often in this season’s chaos-ball.

Is this finally the turning point of our season and of this project? Sunday’s game will of course go a long way towards determining that narrative — as results always do — but, if nothing else, hopefully we can at least maintain our new standard of performance. Mauricio Pochettino believes this team is now starting to be capable of that.

“In the last few weeks, we are learning a lot and we have stepped up [and] I think we arrive in a very good moment [...] a little bit with confidence and trust. The team starts to be now awake to the competition. It’s like a click to change in the way to compete that we were missing maybe in the first part of the competition, of the season.” “[Not] only mentality. [A lot of] things changed. Always, with young teams need time to be more mature and improve in different areas but it is not only in our mentality. When we talk about to play football, or to compete, it is in the whole areas to improve and I think now the team is improving and maybe we have the chance to be more consistent in the way we compete and in the last few games I think the team competed very, very well.” “[...] When you build a team, you cannot force to tell players to do this, behave like this, be nice to your teammates and help your teammates, no, this type of thing needs to arrive in a natural way. If it arrives in a natural way, then I think they are so strong but if you force, when things are not natural, it never works.”

But obviously we want the trophy, not just a moral victory.

“Liverpool is a very competitive team [and] we need to match that [and be] ready to manage some moments during the games. [...] It is going to be special to play [at Wembley] and be special to win. We are going to try and compete at our best and be better than Liverpool and deserve to win the trophy.” “It’s not about [playing in] finals, it’s about [winning] the finals, yes. [...] I am focused on trying to win.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.