Chelsea vs. Liverpool, League Cup final: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea are going to Wembley for the first time in the BlueCo era, to take on Liverpool in the latest edition of this modern competitive rivalry.

Both teams are struggling with injuries, which for us is of course nothing new. But we are doing a bit better, actually, than for most of the season, even if captain Reece James remains out, alongside Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Lesley Ugochukwu. Benoît Badiashile and Roméo Lavia were seen doing some work on the side in training, so they’re on the mend once again, while Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella have returned to partial team training. Silva might even be fit enough for Sunday.

The team seem to be approaching this game with the right mentality and the right intention. We may be the underdogs (regardless of what Jürgen Klopp might have us believe), but in a cup final form often goes out the window.

Who wants it more?

Choose wisely.

