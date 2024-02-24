Malo Gusto looking to restore Chelsea’s trophy-winning luster

Chelsea’s two-year trophy drought, our longest in two decades, is often seen as a manifestation of the club’s culture, our overarching mentality, focus, and drive, supposedly changing for the worse, away from winning. We attribute the last remnants of that innate knowledge of the club to players who have come up through the Academy, who witnessed and experienced all that as closely as humanly possible without actually doing it themselves.

And that’s all undoubtedly true, at least to some extent, but players who have come in during these last two years aren’t necessarily all that unfamiliar with what Chelsea represent as a club in the modern game either.

I always associate André Schürrle back in 2013 with being the first of a generation of players who came to Chelsea not knowing the club as anything but one synonymous with trophies. Sure, he came for the money and the challenge, but he also came because he had grown up watching Chelsea on his television competing — and winning — on the biggest football stages. He came to Chelsea because we were Chelsea.

And, I would confidently assume, that remains true for many of the players who have arrived over the past couple years. Players like Malo Gusto, who was born one week after Chelsea beat Liverpool, 2-1 on the final day of the 2002-03 season, which not only saved the club in a fairly real sense, but also prompted the start of the Roman Abramovich era. Gusto has essentially not lived in a world where Chelsea weren’t “Chelsea” ... at least not until our recent troubles.

So he’s well aware of the meaning of Sunday’s League Cup final, and our overall quest to restore our place among the elite. If nothing else, he wants to do that for his Chelsea-supporting father.

“My family are very proud. I am very proud as well to sign for Chelsea because, when I was young, it was one of the best clubs in the world. When I was younger I loved this club and my dad (did) as well. Maybe that’s why I am here today. “[But] yeah, it’s a new project [and] this trophy can be good for this young team [...] for our mentality, to help us become better until the end of the season. We have to keep working to show the fans we are Chelsea and we need to win everything. “[...] Maybe we did not start the season very well, but we have to finish well. That is what we will try to do. [Pochettino] knows he has to wake up our mentality. To wake up our desire to win everything. “We are Chelsea and a big club like Chelsea has to win everything. To keep fighting.” -Malo Gusto; source: The Athletic

Obviously, the project will have a long way to go yet regardless of Sunday’s outcome. But a trophy could serve as a giant step forward, validation that not only are we on the right path but are in fact making some progress.