Chelsea’s rumored friendly against Manchester City this summer will reportedly take place in Columbus, OH, at the 100,000+ capacity Ohio Stadium, the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes. That’s right, proper football at The Horseshoe! (Local MLS side Columbus Crew played for a couple years back in the 90s, while there was once also a friendly between Real Madrid at PSG there back in 2016.)

The date for this match still has not been finalized, but something should be announced soon. Other Premier League teams heading to the US, like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool have announced a few dates today already.

City are expected to be in the US for a couple weeks this summer, and presumably Chelsea will stay for a while as well. (Either as part of the FC Series or with some other organizers.) Last year’s tour was confined to the East Coast and Midwest, so hopefully they venture west of the Mississippi this time around as well.