Chelsea, Liverpool set for injury-off in League Cup final, with Thiago Silva questionable

Sunday’s League Cup final is set to be yet another modern classic between Liverpool and Chelsea, the eternal forces of red and blue clashing on the grandest stage. But neither team will be at full capacity, with injuries hitting hard on both sides.

That’s of course nothing new for us. Liverpool may have adopted the injury bug of late, but we’ve been born in it. Not that this is a competition.

The news is slightly better on our side, though that’s only because the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Roméo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Marc Cucurella have been out for months already. They’ve been recently (re-)joined by Benoît Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka, while Thiago Silva has made a rare appearance in the treatment room as well. In fact, the legendary defender remains questionable for this weekend.

“We need to assess the players, to see if they can be involved on Sunday. Yes, I will communicate tomorrow if we recovered some players from training.” “[Silva] has a chance. Tomorrow, we will see if he is ready to be involved in the game.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Silva was involved in “partial team training” today as per the official website — as was Cucurella! — so I’d imagine any involvement would be in a non-starting capacity.

For Liverpool, the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Núñez, and Dominik Szoboszlai are questionable (but trending towards playing), while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones have all suffered recent injuries that will rule them out. Joël Matip, Thiago Alcântara, and Stefan Bajčetić are out long-term.

Once the whistle goes, none of that will really matter. It’s a cup final; it’s about who wants it more.