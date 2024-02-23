Chelsea have reportedly made an another addition to the backroom setup at the club, head-hunting long-time PFA executive Jim Hicks to become our “head of coaching development” in the Academy.

According to a Daily Mail exclusive, the role will entail working with “coaches from under 15 to under 21 level in the boys Academy and in all age groups in the women’s set-up”. Hicks has developed a strong reputation in this field over the years, and is set to start in the role next month.

A UEFA-accredited coach, Hicks had served as the senior executive head of coaching at the PFA since 2006, but resigned his position last month. At the time, this was suggested to be due to concerns with that organization, but now it appears that Chelsea have made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Prior to that he spent fifteen years in charge of the Millwall women’s team, leading them to a cup and league Double in 1997. He himself was also a professional footballer, spending time with Fulham and Oxford United, among others, in the 1980s.

Sounds likes Hicks can help ensure that the Academy (under the overall direction set by Neil Bath) continues producing not just top level playing talent, but top level coaching talent as well.