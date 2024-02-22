There was a very scary moment in Wednesday night’s Greek Cup semifinal, second leg match between PAOK and Panathinaikos, when Baba Abdul-Rahman was knocked out during an aerial challenge and rushed to hospital soon after.

Thankfully, the former Chelsea left back has today confirmed on social media that he’s “recovering well” and sustained “no major damage” in the incident, adding that he hopes to be back up and running (figuratively and literally), soon.

Baba was going up for a header against Panathinaikos right back Georgios Vagiannidis, who also sustained a knock to his head — but would later pay a visit to Baba in hospital, to check up on him.

Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage.



I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the… pic.twitter.com/rrHLVqESNM — baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) February 22, 2024

We might recall Baba’s time at Chelsea was blighted by a series of serious knee injuries, but he’s managed to put together a few good seasons in recent years, including on loan at Reading and PAOK. The 29-year-old Ghana international joined PAOK on a permanent basis last summer after terminating his Chelsea contract one year early. (If the Malang Sarr situation is any indication, Baba agreed to terminate it without any additional compensation.)

Get well soon, Baba!