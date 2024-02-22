 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Chelsea left back Baba Rahman confirms he’s ‘recovering well’ after getting knocked out during Greek Cup match

Good news!

By David Pasztor
/ new
FBL-GREECE-SPORTS-FOOTBALL Photo by KONSTANTINOS TSAKALIDIS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

There was a very scary moment in Wednesday night’s Greek Cup semifinal, second leg match between PAOK and Panathinaikos, when Baba Abdul-Rahman was knocked out during an aerial challenge and rushed to hospital soon after.

Thankfully, the former Chelsea left back has today confirmed on social media that he’s “recovering well” and sustained “no major damage” in the incident, adding that he hopes to be back up and running (figuratively and literally), soon.

Baba was going up for a header against Panathinaikos right back Georgios Vagiannidis, who also sustained a knock to his head — but would later pay a visit to Baba in hospital, to check up on him.

We might recall Baba’s time at Chelsea was blighted by a series of serious knee injuries, but he’s managed to put together a few good seasons in recent years, including on loan at Reading and PAOK. The 29-year-old Ghana international joined PAOK on a permanent basis last summer after terminating his Chelsea contract one year early. (If the Malang Sarr situation is any indication, Baba agreed to terminate it without any additional compensation.)

Get well soon, Baba!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History