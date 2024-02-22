Levi Colwill looking to restore Chelsea’s trophy-winning philosophy

It was just a few days over exactly two years ago that Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup, completing the trophy-set with the 21st piece of silverware (including two Community Shields) of the Roman Abramovich Era.

Little did we know just how symbolic that win would end up being: truly the end of an unprecedented era.

A lot has changed in the twenty-four months since. One thing that hasn’t is the trophy cabinet. It stands exactly as it did back then, with no new additions. This is our longest trophy-drought since the early 2000s — counting from either the 2000 FA Cup (May) or the 2000 FA Charity Shield (August) to the 2004-05 League Cup (February 2005).

Levi Colwill was two years and one day old when we beat Liverpool in said League Cup final. He’s about to turn 21, one day after the upcoming League Cup final ... also against Liverpool!

He spent much of his life at Chelsea, growing up surrounded by and indoctrinated in the singular and unerring focus on silverware. Now he’s determined to preach that philosophy to all his new teammates.

“Coming through the Academy, you’re taught that this is a club for winners. It’s part of our philosophy. So we’ve got to go there and do everything to win. That is what I expect from myself, that is what expected when you’re at Chelsea.” “[...] It doesn’t quite feel real to now be in the position of preparing for a final with Chelsea. It’s a blessing and everyone understands what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to go there, stick together and perform.” “[...] We’ve got a lot of things to prove still this season, but winning the trophy would be a great way to back up what we’re doing.” -Levi Colwill; source: Chelsea FC

That 2005 League Cup kickstarted two decades of trophy-hunting in the SW6.

Sunday could be the start of the next era indeed.