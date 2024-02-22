Chelsea U18 crash out of FA Youth Cup with defeat on penalties at Millwall

Chelsea’s FA Youth Cup journey ended last night in the not-so-friendly confines of The Den, with the young Blues losing on penalties after battling it out for a grueling 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time.

The match itself was far from a footballing spectacle, as Chelsea’s sporting directors in attendance might have agreed, but we did manage to grab the game’s opening goal from a corner just past the hour mark, squeezing the ball into the back of the net from a scramble at the far post.

Unfortunately, that lead lasted just five minutes, with an unfortunate slip at the back allowing Millwall a free route towards goal and Jack Howland taking full advantage.

Goalkeeper Max Merrick made several excellent saves to ensure that Chelsea would get to extra-time, where Tyrique George was denied by the woodwork, and then to penalties — where unfortunately the locals would prevail in the end.

Millwall advance to the FA Youth Cup semifinals for the first time since 1994.

For Chelsea, there’s always next year.