Chelsea U18 crash out of FA Youth Cup with defeat on penalties at Millwall

Chelsea’s FA Youth Cup journey ended last night in the not-so-friendly confines of The Den, with the young Blues losing on penalties after battling it out for a grueling 1-1 draw in regulation and extra-time.
The match itself was far from a footballing spectacle, as Chelsea’s sporting directors in attendance might have agreed, but we did manage to grab the game’s opening goal from a corner just past the hour mark, squeezing the ball into the back of the net from a scramble at the far post.
Unfortunately, that lead lasted just five minutes, with an unfortunate slip at the back allowing Millwall a free route towards goal and Jack Howland taking full advantage.
Goalkeeper Max Merrick made several excellent saves to ensure that Chelsea would get to extra-time, where Tyrique George was denied by the woodwork, and then to penalties — where unfortunately the locals would prevail in the end.
Millwall advance to the FA Youth Cup semifinals for the first time since 1994.
For Chelsea, there’s always next year.
