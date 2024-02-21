After back-to-back-to-back defeats in all competitions, the first time Bayern Munich have lost three in a row in nine years, Thomas Tuchel has been effectively sacked — though he will see out the remainder of the season before departing in the summer.

That might reflect rather poorly on Tuchel & Co, though it should be noted that none of Bayern’s last six appointments (Carlo Ancelotti, Jupp Heynckes, Niko Kovac, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, and now Tuchel) have made it through two full seasons at the club. In fact, Pep Guardiola’s the only one to manage to break that trend in the last 20 years, and he quit after three seasons. So that may say more about the club themselves — and perhaps modern football in general — than any of the coaches involved.

But I digress.

“In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season. “Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team responsible.” -Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO; source: FC Bayern

It hasn’t taken long for speculation to start about Tuchel’s next appointment of course, all the hot takes about his coaching style and abilities notwithstanding, with a return to the Premier League — where he believes he’s more “appreciated” — proving the most popular narrative choice and Manchester United emerging as the early bettors’ favorite. But don’t worry, we can always squeeze in a Chelsea-return story or two in there, too, I’m sure. And let’s not forget that Jürgen Klopp’s leaving Liverpool and Tuchel has been his successor at two other teams already!

(Full disclosure: Tuchel’s up there for me in the pantheon of modern Chelsea coaching, alongside Antonio Conte and José Mourinho Mk.I, in no particular order.)

Anyway, good luck Tommy T (and my fellow Hungarian, Zsolt Lőw) the rest of the season.