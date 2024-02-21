It’s been quite the ten days for young Omari Hutchinson, on loan at Ipswich Town from Chelsea.

On the 10th, he came off the bench to score a 93rd-minute equalizer against West Bromwich Albion.

Four days later, on the 14th, he was rewarded with a start, his first of the calendar year in the league, and set up the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Millwall.

Three days later, on the 17th, he would start again, and again collect an assist for the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Swansea City.

And then, three days later, i.e. last night, he rotated out to start on the bench, but would come on for the final 20 ... and wouldn’t you know it, score the winning goal in 95th-minute in a 4-3 win!

When you’re hot, you’re hot! Your defenses terrified.

Hutchinson now has 5 goals and 5 assists in all competitions for the season, having amassed about 1500 minutes so far for Ipswich, who have moved back into third place in the Championship, level on points with second place Leeds United. They are right in the thick of things for automatic promotion.

G’wan, Omari!