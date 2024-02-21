Chelsea have moved quickly to poach yet another front office staff member from Brighton & Hove Albion, with their head of recruitment, Sam Jewell accepting a new position with the Blues yesterday.

Brighton confirmed Jewell’s departure yesterday, less than a week after initial reports of Chelsea’s interest and approach surfaced, and have placed him on gardening leave. He will officially join Chelsea whenever that ends. (The Guardian claim that won’t happen until November, but perhaps we can speed it up with a bit of compensation or something. Aren’t we Brighton’s best buds after all?)

Chelsea have not yet confirmed this news, nor what Jewell’s position will be once he does arrive, though it’s expected that he will take up a global recruitment role within BlueCo — similar to what Christopher Vivell looked set to take on before leaving less than a year into the job — with duties extending to both Chelsea and RC Strasbourg (and presumably any future members of this multi-club party). There ain’t no party like a multi-club party ‘cause the multi-club party don’t stop!

Jewell was supposedly also on the radar of Manchester United, but his ties run deep with some of current ex-Brighton recruitment staff, like Paul Winstanley.

Welcome, Sam (soon official, hopefully)!