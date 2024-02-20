Malang Sarr looked set to move to Le Havre on the final day of the winter transfer window, but as it can sometimes happen with these last-minute moves, things fell apart in the very last second, and there was then no time to resolve things anymore.

Initial reports blamed the situation on a failure to agree a mutual termination, but fingers would be soon more pointed at Chelsea, including from the Le Havre director, who claimed that Chelsea repeatedly reneged on various agreements with the player before eventually pulling the plug completely. Bold accusations, to be sure, even if they don’t all made complete sense.

So what happened? Do we have any clear answers, now almost three weeks removed from the events?

Well, not really.

But The Athletic do present both sides in a new report on the situation, including a few more details from Chelsea’s point of view — from Sources Who Wish To Remain Anonymous To Protect Their Positions™, naturally.

The main point of contention is unsurprisingly Sarr’s existing contract, which expires in 2025.

“Sources close to Sarr” tell this story (which closely aligns with what the Le Havre director said): Sarr wanted a full payout to terminate at first, but Chelsea successfully negotiated that down to something closer to 50 per cent. Like Darth Vader in Cloud City, we then altered that deal to a lower percentage, before altering it once again “minutes before the deadline” to zero per cent and calling the whole deal off as well. And then we put Sarr back into carbonite and wheeled him back down to the reserves, where he remains, unhappily but professionally.

Sources on the Chelsea side obviously don’t agree with that story. Like the janitorial staff of Tsalal Station, we tell our own version. This one says that there never was nor was there ever going to be any sort of payoff. We were happy to let Sarr go for free, but we were not about to pay for the privilege — apparently even at the risk of now having to pay him his remaining 18 months of salary anyway.

Chelsea claim that Sarr was aware of this stance before traveling to Le Havre on deadline day, but also claim that Sarr’s final decision to agree to our exit terms came too late and there was no time to file the necessary paperwork. Chelsea apparently also believe that the club’s being used a convenient excuse for Sarr not agreeing personal terms (i.e. wages) with Le Havre.

Maybe we can get a fifth season of True Detective to get to the bottom of which story is the actual story. And more importantly, hopefully in the summer we can figure out a way to get this done and get it done on time.