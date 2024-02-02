After finally getting released from international duty following the shock elimination of Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, Nicolas Jackson has returned to London and was spotted at Friday’s training at Cobham with the rest of the first-team.

That should put in him line to start against Wolverhampton Wanders on Sunday, barring any unforeseen developments or hidden concerns. We might even see Jackson and Christopher Nkunku start together for just the second time all season! Wouldn’t that be something!

“It is important to recover Christoph [from Wednesday]. 45 minutes was enough for him. We need to analyze and assess him to see if he can start the next game. [We] hope he can cope with the demand of the game and maybe he can play more than 45 minutes. “[We] need to also assess Nico. Today was his first training session with us. He didn’t play too much [at CAN] but of course was one month away. That is why we need to assess him and not take a risk. But for sure, he will be involved if nothing happens tomorrow with the squad.”

In less positive news, Levi Colwill’s minor injury continues to be so very minor that he’s now set to miss a third game on the bounce. And that’s especially bad timing given the horrendous performances (even when compared to the rest of the team) from Benoît Badiashile and Ben Chilwell on Wednesday.

And Trevoh Chalobah still isn’t ready either, which might be a lot more understandable if these injuries were ever treated as something other than state secrets and we had some actual useful information on them.

“I don’t believe [Colwill will be in the squad]. Today he didn’t train. We will see tomorrow. At the moment, we will see the evolution.” “[Chalobha] is really close. He’s trained really well. We need the permission of the medical area to have the possibility to be selected and be in the squad. At the moment, we don’t have the permission.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Here’s to doing better on Sunday than Wednesday, regardless of who plays and who doesn’t.