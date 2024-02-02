Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Petrović peppered, Blues battered

1. ĐORĐE PETROVIĆ (7.2)

So I guess it’s probably time to forget that little notion that we can raise our game to compete against the very best. We were played completely off the park in this one, and the scoreline in a way is quite generous (and possibly would’ve been even more generous if one or two of our penalty shouts were heard by the referees). The overall rating is not nearly as bad as in the Newcastle away game (same scoreline!), but that’s perhaps down to Liverpool actually being a good team in great form and with the narrative winds in their sails, too.

And it’s also down to Petrović putting in yet another solid shift. Truth be told, I don’t think he was anywhere near his best either, but when you get peppered by 28 shots (13 on target), both record numbers against us in the Premier League since this data has been kept (2003), and when even the woodwork puts in a better effort than your teammates, you do get a bit of leeway.

Petr-ović gave up 4 goals on 3.7 post-shot xG, which isn’t terrible, and finished with 9 saves, the second most by any goalkeeper in the league this season, and the most by a Chelsea goalkeeper since Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup (which included 30 minutes of extra time, also against Liverpool).

2. CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (6.8, sub)

If we’re looking for some positives, the other potential green shoot from this game was the return of Nkunku, and with a goal to boot. He has two goals in his very limited action already (less than 200 minutes, just one start), and if he can now stay healthy, and with Jackson coming back, perhaps we can find some consistency in front of the opposition net. (Other than consistently being inconsistent of course.)

3. MALO GUSTO (6.0, sub)

After Petrović, the next four spots in the rankings are all substitutes, with the first three of those all making a positive impact on our play with the ball in the second half. (Gusto should’ve had an assist as well.) Hopefully they get rewarded with (and are fit enough for) starts next.

vs. LIVERPOOL (PL, A, L 1-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Petrović (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Nkunku (6.8, sub), Gusto (6.0, sub)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Chukwuemeka (5.4, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Casadei (4.9, sub), Palmer (4.3), Silva (4.3), Disasi (4.1), Enzo (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Gallagher (3.9), Caicedo (3.8), Madueke (3.1), Mudryk (3.1, sub), Chilwell (3.1), Sterling (3.0)

BIG BAD (1.0-2.9): Badiashile (2.4)

OVERALL