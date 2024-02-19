Axel Disasi is the man of the moment after his Man of the Match performance against Manchester City on Saturday, and while we know he’s been here all season — literally leads the team in minutes played — it’s great to see the limelight shine on him so brightly for once.

And that’s especially true as Disasi is always quick to shine a light on his teammates, hyping up their goals as much as he celebrates his own headed clearances and blocked shots.

Unfortunately, it was a partially blocked shot that found its way through the defense after relentless pressure in the second half, and give City a share of the points.

Disasi, like many, was hurting a bit from losing the clean sheet, but he (and the rest of the team) were able to refocus and not concede a second. Overall, it was certainly (the latest) match on which to (try to) build some momentum.

We’ve tried that a few times already this season, but Disasi’s seing some positive signs of us actually succeeding in that regard.

“To be honest, I’m hurting. But at the same time, I’m proud of the performance of the team. We played very, very well all together. We showed we can struggle together, stick together, and fight for each other. In the end, they scored a goal and it’s a bad feeling, so I’m a bit frustrated. “But I want to keep the momentum of the team. We played great and we showed we have grown [as a team]. We showed that we can play, we showed a good face, [we] just now have to keep this level.” -Axel Disasi; source: Chelsea FC

Well, luckily for us, we don’t even have to wait very long to see if we can keep this level.

League Cup final against Liverpool coming up on Sunday!