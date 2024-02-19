Things have taken a turn for the worse for Romelu Lukaku since the new year. After a very good 13-goal first half of the season for the Chelsea loanee, he’s managed just three goals (and only one in the league) in 2024 thus far with AS Roma struggling to stay relevant in the fight for European places in the Serie A.

José Mourinho’s sacking in mid-January only amplified the drama, and The Special One’s departure was also seen as a negative development insofar as Lukaku’s chances of staying with the team beyond just this season were concerned.

But Roma have won four of their last five in the league under club legend Daniele De Rossi’s guidance, and Lukaku was back on the scoresheet as well in the 1-1 draw midweek against Feyenoord in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg. That doesn’t mean Lukaku’s long-term future has become any clearer, but he’s not looking that far ahead anyway at the moment.

“Lately it’s been a bit difficult because I wasn’t scoring but I continued to work doing the things the coach asked of me. [...] Now I’m focused on Rome, it makes no sense to talk about the future now. I want to help Roma win. “Doors closed with the past? The life of a footballer is like this, there are positive and negative moments. I’m living a dream, I play in a league that has given me so much, in the end I want to do everything to help Roma win.” -Romelu Lukaku; source: Sky Italia via Sport Witness

Lukaku burned a lot of bridges in the past, but as he says, you never really know in football. He’s talked positively about the Saudi Pro League as well recently, so truly, all options are on the table — he even has two more years left on his contract with us, lest we forget...