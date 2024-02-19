Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: The Hypeman Cometh

1. AXEL DISASI (8.7)

An absolutely monstrous defensive effort from the emotional leader of the backline (if not the whole team).

Disasi isn’t the most spectacular defender (normally). He’s not one to inspire haughty threads on Twitter/X. But he’s quietly become the absolute rock of the defense, ever present, ever vigilant, and ever willing to celebrate a teammate’s goal or his own clearing header. He’s hardly missed a minute all season — an accomplishment all in its own at Injuries FC — and he’s shown a bit of versatility as well, filling in serviceably at right back, even, when needed.

Given the many hundreds of millions we’ve spent over the past couple years, the €45m dropped on Monaco’s doorstep for his signature is proving some of the most essential, most needed business we’ve done.

Axel Disasi vs Manchester Citypic.twitter.com/evq2f1jB3Z — ☔️ (@CFCIbi) February 17, 2024

2. MALO GUSTO (8.3)

Another excellent game from young Gusto, including on the defensive end often 1-v-1 against the often irrepressible Jérémy Doku — and thankfully showing no ill effects from our previous match, which he had to leave a few minutes from time due to fatigue.

And it also bears repeating that Gusto is the youngest first-team regular at the moment; a couple months younger than Levi Colwill, even.

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.4)

Another podium finish for Gallagher, his 12th appearance in the top-three, second only to Cole Palmer’s 17. He’s become an essential part of this team: second only to the aforementioned Disasi in number of minutes played this season.

vs. MANCHESTER CITY (PL, A, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Disasi (8.7), Gusto (8.3)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gallagher (7.4), Sterling (7.3), Enzo (7.1), Chilwell (7.1), Colwill (7.1), Petrović (7.0), Palmer (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.8), Jackson (6.7)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Chalobah (5.6, sub), Casadei (5.5, sub), Nkunku (5.4, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL