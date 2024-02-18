Raheem Sterling may not agree with Mauricio Pochettino when it comes to the topic of celebrating goals against your old team, but he does agree with him when it comes to tactics against them.

Both ex-City players, Sterling and Cole Palmer muted their goal-celebrations in the 4-4 draw back in November at Stamford Bridge, and when Pochettino was asked about that in the pre-match press conference on Friday, he made it pretty clear where his preferences lie.

“If they celebrate, it’s football. If they don’t celebrate and want to show respect, OK, but I think when you score a goal you need to celebrate. [...] You showed respect when you were there and you gave everything to the club and the badge and the people. But now you defend another shirt, you need to celebrate because you are part of another history.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Mail

Raheem chose otherwise.

But the fact that he got to choose in the first place came as a result of him heeding, believing, and executing the game plan that was set out by the head coach. And that’s obviously the important part.

Sterling hailed that tactical approach from Pochettino, who has come under some undue criticism for Chelsea not quite being able to hold off a desperate City in the second half.

Just got home. No idea where the 'Poch got scared' narrative has come from. It was clear in the ground that Chelsea's starters were out on their feet after 60/70 minutes.



You can't underestimate how physically and mentally tiring it is to play that well against City #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) February 18, 2024

“I think in the end we can be pleased with a good point but I also think there’s a bit of disappointment not to win the game. We had chances to finish the game off, although so did they in fairness, but we had some really good opportunities to seal the win. “The game plan was set by the manager and I think it worked really well. We caused City a lot of issues on the counter and created a number of chances. Coming to the Etihad, we knew they would have a lot of the ball and would use it really well. We knew we would have difficult moments and we just had to stay with them, use our brains and opportunities would come in the transition. “[...] It’s just slightly tinged with the disappointment that we couldn’t get the win following such a strong performance. But that’s what we need to show going forward, keeping that consistency.” -Raheem Sterling; source: Chelsea FC

If you would’ve offered me a point before the game, I would’ve taken it without hesitation. The fact that we can be a bit disappointed with that outcome now, should serve as useful motivation for the matches to come — especially on Sunday.