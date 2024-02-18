Pochettino hails Chelsea effort, character, personality in Manchester City draw

We may not have won at the Etihad Stadium last night, taking the lead but eventually succumbing to the relentless Manchester City pressure in the second half, but the 1-1 draw impressed all who expected very little from this iteration of Chelsea — including Pep Guardiola who buttered us with empty words before, but was reduced to some delicious sarcastic grumbling after dropping two points at home in a neck-to-neck title race.

Pep’s peptides aside, those low (or uncertain) expectations were certainly not misplaced. We may have the individual talent, at least in theory, but we’ve yet to apply that talent with any sort of consistency. All season, it’s been steps taken forward, followed by some stumbles backward, with overall progress hard to define or definitively see.

But we’re certainly seeing some promise of late, with a three-match unbeaten run away from home. The consistency of execution is still not perfect (see: first half against Crystal Palace) and it’s still a bit of a coinflip at the start of each half as to which Chelsea might show up, but that coin is landing in our favor more often not at the moment.

We’ve been here before of course — including the last time we played out a most entertaining draw against Manchester City three months ago. Hopefully we take that proverbial next step at some point soon as well.

For now, let us acknowledge and praise the players rising to the challenge. This is the way.

“I told the players that I am so pleased and congratulate them; the effort was massive. The spirit we showed today, I think it’s the way we want to compete in this way. “Of course, so pleased because we played against a team that is the best in the world, never easy. And today, the character they showed, the personality the players and the team, it makes me very, very happy.” “[...]It’s about the players to deliver on the job. They showed character today, I think we tried to prepare, all the coaching staff, to prepare and make the plan of the game and sometimes it works, sometimes not work. But football is a game that belongs to the players and today the execution and performance was from them.” “[...] Still we are not at the level of Manchester City but that is our aim and of course, we are a very young team that needs this type of game to improve and to create a spirit that we need to show in every single game.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

This is the way.

Let’s do it again next weekend!