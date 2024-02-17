Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

True to his word, Mauricio Pochettino set up Chelsea to (try to) go toe-to-toe with the champions, and for the first 45 minutes that plan worked wonderfully.
The teams traded half-chances early on, then traded missed big chances with Erling Haaland and Nicolas Jackson both guilty of extreme wastefulness.
But Chelsea kept threatening and after Raheem Sterling failed to convert a 1-v-1, he made no mistake just before half-time as Chelsea found paydirt on a counter.
It was another counter early in the second half that should’ve resulted in Chelsea’s second, but Ederson made a tremendous double-save on Sterling and Chilwell, and that at long last galvanized City into real action.
The home side laid siege to the Chelsea defensive setup. A succession of half-chances and big chances followed, and Haaland missed another absolute sitter in the 78th minute.
Meanwhile, Chelsea were nearly just as wasteful on the counter, with multiple opportunities going a-begging.
We added an extra defender, then an extra midfielder, but eventually the inevitable still happened. Rodri lashed in an equalizer after a mad scramble in the 82nd ... but Chelsea were able to hold on from there, and even survived a silly VAR check in the dying seconds.
Carefree.
- Two changes from last game, with Colwill replacing the injured Thiago Silva and Sterling coming in for Noni Madueke
- Welcome back, Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea in a back-five for the final 20+ (Chalobah-Disasi-Colwill right-to-left)
- Imagine booing a young player (Palmer) who left your team because you didn’t give him opportunities
- Next up: League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday
- KTBFFH
Loading comments...