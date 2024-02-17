Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

True to his word, Mauricio Pochettino set up Chelsea to (try to) go toe-to-toe with the champions, and for the first 45 minutes that plan worked wonderfully.

The teams traded half-chances early on, then traded missed big chances with Erling Haaland and Nicolas Jackson both guilty of extreme wastefulness.

But Chelsea kept threatening and after Raheem Sterling failed to convert a 1-v-1, he made no mistake just before half-time as Chelsea found paydirt on a counter.

It was another counter early in the second half that should’ve resulted in Chelsea’s second, but Ederson made a tremendous double-save on Sterling and Chilwell, and that at long last galvanized City into real action.

The home side laid siege to the Chelsea defensive setup. A succession of half-chances and big chances followed, and Haaland missed another absolute sitter in the 78th minute.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were nearly just as wasteful on the counter, with multiple opportunities going a-begging.

We added an extra defender, then an extra midfielder, but eventually the inevitable still happened. Rodri lashed in an equalizer after a mad scramble in the 82nd ... but Chelsea were able to hold on from there, and even survived a silly VAR check in the dying seconds.

Carefree.

Two changes from last game, with Colwill replacing the injured Thiago Silva and Sterling coming in for Noni Madueke

Welcome back, Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea in a back-five for the final 20+ (Chalobah-Disasi-Colwill right-to-left)

Imagine booing a young player (Palmer) who left your team because you didn’t give him opportunities

Next up: League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday

