Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Last time we faced Manchester City, Chelsea surprised everyone but themselves and “held” the title holders to a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November. But ever since their form has massively improved, and they have yet to know what is either a draw or a loss since lifting the FIFA Club World Cup trophy last December.

Still only a few can claim they knew our young squad could match and at times surpass City’s intensity and quality last time we met. Can we do it again today?

Manchester City starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Ederson | Walker (c), Akanji, Rúben, Aké | Rodri, De Bruyne | Foden, Álvarez, Doku | Haaland

Substitutes from: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Kovacic, Bernardo, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrovic | Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell (c) | Caicedo, Enzo | Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Gilchrist, Samuels-Smith, Harrison, Casadei, Madueke, Mudryk, Nkunku

Date / Time: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 17.30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

