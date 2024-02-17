Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Sterling to keep riding the pine

Plenty of conviction from the WAGNH Community for this voting, for today’s match at Manchester City, with nine of the eleven starters collecting over 95 per cent of the vote!

The two players to dip below that mark were Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, though they still finished with at least 70 per cent as well.

Perhaps the voting is more notable for who got left out rather than who all got in, with Raheem Sterling (29%) the best of rest, followed by Mykhailo Mudryk (9%) and Noni Madueke (8%).

Overall, it’s almost the same lineup as over the weekend, sans the aforementioned Madueke and the injured Thiago Silva.

4-2-3-1 (59%)

Petrović (99%) | Chilwell (98%), Colwill (99%), Disasi (98%), Gusto (99%) | Enzo (96%), Caicedo (94%) | Jackson (9%), Gallagher (94%), Palmer (95%) | Nkunku (87%)

So now it’s all down to execution (regardless of what sort of lineup Pochettino actually ends up picking).