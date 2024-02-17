Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The last time these two teams met, just before the November international break, we got probably the greatest game of the entire Premier League season, the rip-roaring, incredibly entertaining 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea came back not once, not twice, but three times in that game, including in the dying moments as former City prospect Cole Palmer converted from the penalty spot.

Unfortunately, that game proved to be just one of many for us in terms of turning the proverbial corner. We failed to build on that momentum and those vibes. We’ve won ten, lost seven, and drawn one in all competitions since. We were tenth in the league then, we are tenth now.

Meanwhile, all City have done since is win, win, win no matter what — fourteen of eighteen to be exact (with just one defeat) including the last eleven on the bounce. They’re currently second in the league, but only two points behind Liverpool and with a match in hand. City, as ever in the last decade, are inevitable.

Do we have any hope of victory? Pep Guardiola buttered us up and Mauricio Pochettino said we won’t bunker down, so this could be yet another goalfest — and probably not so evenly split as last time.

Date / Time: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 17.30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

Forecast: Looking for some light through the pouring rain

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Manchester City team news: Jack Grealish and Joško Gvardiol are confirmed out while Sergio Gómez, Bernardo Silva, and our old pal Mateo Kovačić are facing late fitness tests. Kova is likely to be passed fit, but even if he isn’t, City can just load up the attack as they’ve done in his absence. And they certainly can do that now with both Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland back from long- and short-term injuries, respectively, and back firing on all cylinders. Haaland has 52 goals in his 53 Premier League appearances, which is just silly.

View from the enemy: Bitter and Blue

Chelsea team news: It would appear that it’s unconstitutional for us to have any less than around ten injured or unavailable players at all times, so just as Levi Colwill returns, Thiago Silva drops out, having picked up a groin injury in our last game. Carney Chukwuemeka then managed to twist his ankle in training, so he’s again out, joining Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Roméo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, and Lesley Ugochukwu.

In better news, Lavia has made a surprise appearance in training today while Robert Sánchez is ready to return — not that he should get his starting spot back in goal from Đorđe Petrović anytime soon. In actual good news, Malo Gusto seems to have avoided injury and was a full participant in training after leaving the game early last weekend (they said “fatigue” but he looked to be favoring a leg as well).

Previously: Remarkably, the 4-4 draw not only stopped a six-match slide against City, those were our first goals against them since Kai Havertz scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final. Ain’t no stopping us now!