Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

I noted in my last article that a few analytic/statistic-based websites had Conor Gallagher as the highest-rated Chelsea player. They all have him as MOTM in this one, and for good reason. He certainly seems to have been stepping up his finishing. He noted his ‘partner has encouraged him to score more’ in the post-match interview, specifically because he likes to score. Score goals, win games, what a realisation! What has been a problem for this team as a whole has not always applied to him individually. Far too often this season I have written that this team cannot put together a full 90, including in my last piece. A slow start, a poor conclusion, a dip in the middle of the match, all these things have been true of this squad. Even against a 9-man Tottenham, we were chances at the end of the match, and so we don’t seem capable of putting a game to bed when we ought to. Against Palace, we played a dire first half, and likely the halftime hair-dryer treatment, or ‘tough words’ as Pochettino described them, kicked the team into gear in the second half.

There was minimal change to our winning formation against Villa, with Thiago Silva coming in for the injured Benoît Badiashile. In fact, most outlets also have Palace’s lineup as either a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-5-1, with Adam Wharton as the lone holding midfielder. I honestly think that more boils down to their marking system through our midfield rather than their intended setup. Will Hughes was marking Enzo Fernández tightly, Adam Wharton was largely on Gallagher but would shift to Palmer if Gallagher pushed on and Palmer dropped deep, and Moisés Caicedo was picked up by both Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta, depending on the circumstance. As a result, despite a lion’s share of the possession, the gameplay was almost split 50/50 in each half for the first 45 minutes, with over 70% of the play occurring in the middle third.

Once again, the positioning of Caicedo seems to be largely influential into the outcome of this match and specifically our resulting play. Perhaps because of the inclusion of the wiser but slower centre-back in Silva, Caicedo is seen retreating centrally into the back line even while we are trying to progress the ball through our midfield. Insurance policy as it may be, doing so completely gave them the advantage in a packed midfield and showed how open we were centrally, with Silva and Disasi pushed far out wide so that the fullbacks could push on even farther. Doing so left Enzo Fernández as our lone holding midfielder, a back three of sorts with Caicedo slotting in, and much higher fullbacks.

Also, note below that Chilwell is not even on frame in either stillshot and that Malo Gusto, because the ball is on our left in both instances, he has drifted ever so slightly into view - our asymmetrical fullbacks on full display. While we can appreciate the emphasis on wide play given its effectiveness lately, leaving Enzo alone in the centre of the park against essentially a five-man midfield while a four-man defense picks up his passing options and lanes, it is no wonder why we couldn’t progress the ball well through the middle in the first half. In fact, with all our possession, we set a record for having no shots on target after so many passes. We created zero big chances and had a 0.09 xG.

Not only were we poor at moving the ball forward, but we were punished as well by their overwhelming midfield presence, too. Disasi was undone by a simple stepover, Madueke and Caicedo made an absolute mess of what should actually have turned into a promising transitional counterattack, with the former laying off a terribly weighted pass to Caicedo and then Caicedo himself getting caught on the ball as a result. Take nothing away from Jefferson Lerma’s shot, because it was well beyond the reach of Đorđe Petrović, but the silliness on that ball that lost a transition and gave a goal is likely what caused the shift at halftime.

Thankfully Pochettino realised the imbalance in midfield and shifted to something resembling a 4-4-2 in the second half with much more progressive fullbacks and by replacing Madueke with Christopher Nkunku. In fact, both Chilwell’s and Gusto’s heat maps are entirely different from the first to the second half, getting much higher and wider than they had been in the first. Nkunku and Nico Jackson played up top together, while Cole Palmer dropped a bit deeper, and it paid immediate dividends. Having those passing options in the midfield due to our increased presence combined with Caicedo not coming so deep was instrumental in conquering the middle of the pitch and effectively winning the game as a result. In fact, Caicedo’s pass to Gusto was the one that split their defensive line for the opening goal. Both his and Enzo’s defensive work combined with their close passing to play out from the back is what got the second and the winner - because of Caicedo’s quick outlet pass to Sterling, the ball went from threatening in our box to the back of their net in 12 seconds for the game winner.

The passing combinations were just so much more clear in the second half. There were 17 passes that went all across the pitch for our first goal, but instead of what we have seen before, they were done with one-touch moves and quick distribution. That ball movement was more fluid because of the positioning of Caicedo and Enzo, who had 5 of those 17 passes in the build-up. In fact, in the first half we only had 11 10+passing sequences (and 80% possession) - contrast that with only 75% possession but 25 10+passing sequences in the second and it shows just how much more effective our passing through their press was in the second half by adding that extra presence in midfield.

The lesson to be learned here is that player positioning, especially in the midfield, is the crux of our outcomes. If Caicedo or Enzo are out of position, our offensive output and defensive solidity are not as reliable. When the wingers and striker are all behind the opposition’s midfield line, they become easily isolated and our attack generates minimal threat. When our fullbacks do not push on to create overloads on the width in attack, we end up passing around their box rather than into it. The opposition’s setup factors largely into this, hence why their stacked midfield stifled our fluidity in the first half.

Fun side note: Watch how serious Đorđe Petrović is while warming up during the delayed restart to half. I am fully behind this man’s intensity. Bear in mind we were 1-nil down at that point, and his focus is razor-sharp.

KTBFFH.